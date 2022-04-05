NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Spring cleaning may be on on your mind so while you’re tidying up your garage or organize your closets, you should also make sure your credit report is clean.

These five tips come to us from bankrate.com

Tip One:

First and foremost, monitor your credit report. Federal law entitles you to a free copy of your credit report once every 12 months from each of the major credit-reporting agencies like Equifax, Experian and TransUnion.

You can actually get a free copy of all three bureaus’ versions of your credit report. Make sure to order one report at a time, spacing them out over course the year to check your credit report every few months.

Tip Two:

Review your identification information. Check your name, address and social security number for accuracy, as a serious error can have serious consequences.

Confirm that all accounts seen are yours. Keep in mind that some lenders, like financing companies that issue store-brand credit cards, probably will have a different name than the actual stores name.

Tip Three:

Check your account for discrepancies. Is there something you don’t recognize? Verify that any accounts containing negative information belong to you.

It is possible someone else’s information is included in your report by mistake?

Tip Four:

Dispute mistakes the right way if there is someone else’s information on your report. If there are accounts listed that aren’t familiar to you, contact the credit bureau.

All three bureaus have online dispute forms to help you quickly resolve credit-report errors.

Tip Five:

Document everything. After you’ve filed a dispute, store any supporting documents in a safe place and set a reminder for yourself to follow up on the matter.