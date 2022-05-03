Today is national teacher day! A big thank you to all of the educators out there.

You are so important so today we are stretching your dollar with some deep discounts that come to us from retailmenot.



Teachers with an “.edu” email address can enjoy an Amazon Student membership for free for six months. Similar to Amazon Prime, teachers will get free two-day shipping, textbook discounts and more. They also have a #FoundItOnAmazon section with deals of up to 80% off on teacher-related items.



Teacher can get discounts of up to $200 on computers and accessories through the Apple Education Store.



Through Samsung’s Education Offers Program, teachers and educators can save up to 30% off on laptops, tablets, smartphones and more when shopping on Samsung.com



Teacher can eat free or lunch or dinner during Applebee’s teacher Appreciation Day! Please note that only select locations are participating.



Buffalo Wild Wings is thanking teachers and school staff by offering 20% off orders at participating locatios The deal is available for dine-in or takeout with a valid ID, limited to one order, per visit during national teachers week.



Teachers can join Costco as a new member and receive a $20 Costco Shop Card.



Receive 20% off on local moves and 15% off on one-way moves, any day of the week with Budget Truck Rental! To redeem this offer apply discount code TEACH.