(WTNH) – Today is a big day for deals if you like pie!

March 14th is “Pi Day,” the date that’s the mathematical constant 3.14 and goes on a bit longer than that.

In observation of the number date businesses are offering deals.

On Monday you can head to Lyman Orchards and snag a six-inch pie for $3.14 . There will be a limit of two per customer.

According to msn.com 7-Eleven is bringing back its pi day deal which means on Monday, rewards members can get a pizza for $3.14 at participating locations.

Good housekeeping is also reporting Papa John’s with a deal, buy one regular-priced pizza get a second large one-topping pizza for $3.14.

BJ’s is offering a deal if you order a pizza through their website or app. You’ll get half off any large deep dish or tavern pizza by using the promo code “Halfoff.”

Msn also says the honey-baked ham company is offering $3.14 off the apple caramel walnut pie in honor of national pi day. You must use a coupon for this is for participating locations.

At whole foods, MSN says you can get a large cherry or apple pie for $3.14 on Monday. Amazon Prime members will get an additional 10% off.