Stretch Your Dollar: Remembering important people to tip for the holiday season

(WTNH) — As you’re putting together your holiday shopping list, you may want to spread a little extra holiday cheer to those who make your life easier throughout the year.

NASDAQ and Kiplinger have a list of some important people you may not want to forget.

Start off with your mail carrier who may be working in overdrive this year. Remember they’re not allowed a cash tip and the gift must be under $20.

Your childcare provider is another. After all, it’s someone who works closely with you and your child. NASDAQ suggests a week’s pay and a gift from your child.

And don’t forget about your trash collector. A suggested tip is anywhere from $10-30 apiece.

Your regular cleaning person is also in line for a tip, maybe the cost of one visit.

And don’t forget about your hairstylist or barber. You would want to give them a cost of a visit.

If you’ve been opting for food delivery more this year, it’s nice to tip 15-20% on those orders 100, or more if you can.

Also your personal trainer and perhaps regular dog groomer. Just a few people with who you work closely.

