(WTNH) – We’re helping you look for deals in the right places!

The seasonal change offers a great time to save on anything you may need for winter, including new winter sports gear to rack up some savings for next year. Spring is a popular time to plan for vacations as well. Katherine Bola’s Image Marketing, Director of Client Services says the month of March is traditionally the best time of year to purchase luggage.

“Right now is a great time to hit up those winter clearance racks. We’re talking everything from your boats, boots, sweaters. All retailers are having great deals so they can move the inventory to make room for spring arrival,” said Katherine Bolas.

“We were shopping over at the Connecticut Post Mall in Macys and found some great Samsonite luggage marked down half off, Kohls as well, you can get a 5-piece set for under $200,” said Bolas.

Chocolate is another great place to save as we’re in between valentines day and easter as well as beauty products now that the tough winter months are behind us.

They actually have daily discounts right now, it’s Ulta’s 21 days of beauty, you’re going to save on some really nice brands that don’t typically go on sale.

What not to buy? Spring fashion is full price right now until closer to Memorial Day. Same with the outdoor entertaining gear and even smartphones although you may have to wait a while to see any real savings there.

You’re not going to find the best deals on smartphones until Black Friday. With all the top names from Samsung and apple not releasing their newer models until later in the fall. If you can hold off, you’re just not going to find many discounts at all.