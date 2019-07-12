Stretch Your Dollar: Summer movie deals for kids

(WTNH)– Parents know all too well that it’s not easy keeping the kids entertained throughout the summer.

We’re stretching your dollar with some great summer movie deals for kids!

AMC Theater has a summer movie camp program going that gets you in for $4, plus a kidspack on Wednesday for a special showing.

Cinemark Theaters has a summer movie clubhouse that’s rolling out. That’s $1 per person per movie. There are 10…if you see all 10, it’s only $5.

Regal Cinemas has a movie lineup that’s just $1 on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Bow Tie Cinemas has free movies on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 10 a.m.

And we told you about $2 deals at the Mystic Luxury Cinemas every Wednesday throughout the summer.

As always call ahead to your local movie theater to confirm participation or just to find out what deals they are running.