NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – If you haven’t booked your travel already it is a sold out summer.

Blogger, Trusted travel girl Valerie Wilson Describes this upcoming summer as the trend of revenge travel. If you want to get away but it just seems too expensive, take the time and do the research.

By looking for flight deals. She recommends following your favorite airlines on social media, sometimes they’ll post deals there!

Another great option is to think about taking a road trip getting an RV.

While you will likely have to budget for gas which we know is sky high these days, there are still savings to be had especially for family travel you’re cutting down on expenses.

Because you’re not eating out for every meal if you don’t want to.

Weather you plan to take to the skies, roads or ocean. Trusted travel girl Valerie Wilson says to stay flexible with destination and destination airports.