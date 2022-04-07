NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – April 18 the tax deadline for 2022 is coming up fast.



First and foremost, come up with a plan to complete your tax forms. Gather your documents, your W2 forms, 1099 information statements and last year’s tax return. For those that work with a tax professional, make sure to set up a time to meet with them.

Mark Steber, Chief Tax information officer at Jackson Hewitt, recommends finishing your taxes as soon as possible, even if you are filing them yourself.

Ensure that you are inputting accurate information and not punching in “guestimates.” The IRS checks your data and if something is missing, they will take a closer look. Missing information could delay your tax refund by weeks or even months.

Accuracy paired with electronic filing is helping people get their tax refunds faster. We’re seeing 9 out 10 taxpayers get their money in 2-3 weeks at most, much faster than last year. Although you must file electronically, input accurate information, and do electronic deposits to get that fast deposit.



Steber recommends not filing a tax extension. Not only will it delay your refund, but it does not extend the time to pay taxes if you do owe, it is simply just an extension to file paperwork.