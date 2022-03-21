(WTNH) – Gas prices are skyrocketing – fueled by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine which has sent oil prices soaring. The national average price for a gallon of gas has been rising recently to record levels.

So how can you save money on gas?

Mike Quincy of Consumer Reports says there are a lot of simple things you can do to improve your miles per gallon and spend less at the pump.

“The number one thing is to check your tires’ air pressure. If the tires are underinflated and have lower pressure and higher rolling resistance, the tire has to work much harder to get down the road,” shared Mike Quincy.

“Another tip is to drive steady. Avoid abrupt starts and stops if you can and when you’re on the highway maintain a steady, consistent speed that will improve your fuel economy. Getting rid of unnecessary items inside your car that are making it heavier is another way to get better mileage and check what you’re carrying on the outside,” said Mike Quincy.

“One of the best ways to improve your car’s fuel economy is to take off any unused roof racks. And also there are bike racks that are attached to the rear trailer hitch. All of those racks create lots of aerodynamic drag, and 50 percent of your car’s engine power goes to overcoming aerodynamics,” continued Quincy.

When you do fill up, think about the kind of gas you’re purchasing.

Mike Quincy recommends people do not buy premium gas to improve the performance of their car unless a car requires it.

Where you buy gas can also make a difference. Gas stations farther off major highways usually have lower prices, and there are plenty of apps and websites that can also help you find cheaper gas.