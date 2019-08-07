Stretch Your Dollar: Truth behind travel myths

FILE – In this Nov. 13, 2011 file photo, a traveler walks past an information kiosk at Terminal C at John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana, Calif. The Southern California airport has cancelled all flights after a power outage left all its terminals in the dark. John Wayne Airport in Orange County diverted all arriving flights and cancelled departing flights after the outage hit at around Friday evening, Aug. 2, 2019. The airport’s emergency power kicked in after about a half-hour but flights still remained grounded. (Michael Goulding/The Orange County Register via AP, File)

(WTNH)– Airline myths busted! You’ve likely heard it’s better to book on Tuesdays or that a round-trip ticket is always cheaper.

We are stretching your dollar with the truth behind three well-known travel myths.

Consumer Reports says first, Tuesday is not always the best day to book. This started when airlines would load their fares at the beginning of the week, but now they use a more sophisticated way to price tickets.

That means you can really find the best deal at any point in the week.

Next, don’t worry if you haven’t booked your flight yet. It’s not always better to book far in advance.

Consumer Reports says airlines actively manage their inventory about 3-5 months before a flight. If you buy much sooner than that you may end up paying more.

Lastly, Consumer Reports found a round-trip ticket is not always a better deal than one-way tickets. They found booking sites have gotten good at finding money-saving one-way flight combinations.

Sometimes it involves using different airlines.