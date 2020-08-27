Strong storms move through the state, knocking out power to thousands

CONNECTICUT (WTNH) — Strong storms are blowing through the state, including tornado warnings issued mid-afternoon for New Haven and Litchfield counties.

The storms have knocked out power to thousands, especially in the western half of the state.

Eversource is currently reporting over 11,000 outages as of 4:15 p.m. To check on outages in your area, you can visit the Eversource website here.

United Illuminating is listing one outage. To see the latest outages on the UI outage list, visit their website here.

This storm comes on the heels of Tropical Storm Isaias, which caused hundreds of thousands of outages around the state, some that lasted for over a week. Coincidentally, Eversource executives took part in a public hearing Thursday to address their response time during Isaias.