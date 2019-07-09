Structure fire closes Lost Acres Road in Granby: Police

GRANBY, Conn. (WTNH) — First responders have been dispatched to an early-morning structure fire in Granby.

According to the Granby Police Department, Lost Acres Road is closed due to a structure fire on a single-family home.

According to our sister station WWLP, Granby Police Chief William Tyler says the fire began just after 5 a.m. While the fire is still being investigated, Tyler says a propane tank did explode.

Several fire departments were called into help, including firefighters from Granville, due to a lack of fire hydrants.

Officials reported one resident received a minor injury.

No other information has been given at this time.

This is breaking news. Stay tuned for more information.