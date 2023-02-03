WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – West Hartford police are investigating a suspicious incident after a car approached a student getting off a school bus on Thursday.

Police said between 3:30 and 3:40 p.m., a student got off a school bus near the intersection of Kirkwood Road and Bainton Road. According to police, the juvenile noticed a blue sedan following them.

The victim described the driver of the car as an older man with gray hair. The victim told police the man reportedly rolled down his window and told the student to “get in.”

The juvenile ran to a nearby house and the homeowner contact the juvenile’s parents and West Hartford Police.

The West Hartford Police Department and school resource officers are actively investigating the incident. In response to the incident, there is heightened police presence in the neighborhood during pick-up and drop-off times.

Anyone with information on the incident is being asked to contact police at 860-523-5203.