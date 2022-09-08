WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – According to the Superintendent of Wethersfield Public Schools, a student was assaulted and robbed while waiting at their school bus stop on Thursday morning.
The student was confronted by an unknown individual who exited a gray SUV around Maple Street and Sunset Boulevard. The individual then assaulted the student and stole their cell phone, officials said.
Wethersfield police responded to the scene and are actively investigating the incident, according to school officials.
The Superintendent of Wethersfield Public Schools issued the following statement regarding the incident:
Dear Wethersfield Community,
This morning, an unknown individual confronted a Wethersfield High School student at their bus stop. The suspect exited a gray SUV. The suspect confronted the student, assaulted them, and took the student’s cell phone. This incident occurred in the vicinity of Maple St. and Sunset Blvd. The Wethersfield Police responded and are actively investigating this incident.
This incident provides a reminder of the importance of being vigilant of surroundings. Waiting for school buses in groups, and having alert neighbors keeping an eye out around bus stops are ways to maintain a safe environment and be alert to any danger. The Wethersfield Police Department has had a visible presence around our school communities over the first week of school, and these patrols will continue.
While this was an isolated incident, if you see anything suspicious, do not hesitate to contact the police department, school resource officer, school administrator, or school bus driver. Should any additional information concerning this incident become available, I will be sure to share it. Thank you for working together to keep our students safe.
Sincerely,
Michael T. Emmett