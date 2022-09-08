WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – According to the Superintendent of Wethersfield Public Schools, a student was assaulted and robbed while waiting at their school bus stop on Thursday morning.

The student was confronted by an unknown individual who exited a gray SUV around Maple Street and Sunset Boulevard. The individual then assaulted the student and stole their cell phone, officials said.

Wethersfield police responded to the scene and are actively investigating the incident, according to school officials.

The Superintendent of Wethersfield Public Schools issued the following statement regarding the incident: