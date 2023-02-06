GRANBY, Conn. (WTNH) – Granby Public Schools said a student brought a knife to school for the second time in a week on Monday.

According to Superintendent Jordan Grossman, a student at Granby Memorial Middle School brought a knife to school and showed it to other students. Grossman said that the student had no ill intentions and no student was ever at risk.

This is the second time in a week that a student in Granby has brought a knife to school. On Feb. 1, the school district said that a student brought a knife to Wells Road Intermediate School.

“I understand that these types of incidents may cause concern and anxiety for our school community and I want to assure you that we are taking every precaution to ensure safety in our schools,” Grossman said in a statement.

Grossman asked parents and guardians to speak to their students about bringing anything on school grounds that can be deemed as dangerous.