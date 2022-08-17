ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – An investigation is underway after an Enfield student was allegedly called a racial slur while fundraising in town, according to officials.

Enfield School Superintendent Christopher Drezek sent a letter to parents saying that the Enfield High School football team was fundraising around town for the upcoming season this past weekend. According to Drezek, a student approached a home, and the homeowner not only expressed their desire not to participate, but the resident also called the student a racial slur.

Drezek said the student walked away and called his coach. The coach then called the police who responded to the scene and conducted interviews with the homeowners, football players, and other witnesses.

“I want to be crystal clear on this part – there is no place in our schools, our town, or quite frankly, this country for what happened to one of our students this weekend. Although this did not happen in a school, it happened to one of our kids during a fundraiser for one of our athletic teams. This type of behavior is not only unacceptable, but also repulsive. I know I speak for the district, the Board of Education, and the Town Council when I say there is no tolerance for racism, bigotry, or discrimination against anyone in the town of Enfield,” Drezek said.

In response to this incident, the Town Council and Board of Education will be hosting a Community Conversation on Race, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion on Tuesday, August 23 at 5:30 p.m. on the town green.

There is no word at this time if charges will be brought against the homeowner.