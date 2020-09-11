Student in Simsbury elementary school tests positive for COVID-19

SIMSBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — In a letter sent to parents Friday, the Simsbury Public Schools Superintendent announced that a student at Squadron Line Elementary School has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the letter from Superintendent Matt Curtis, the student was last in school on Friday, September 4. After consulting with the local health district, the school said the students in that child’s classroom would be sent home for the day and will engage in distance learning through Friday, September 18.

Squadron Line School and all other schools in the district will remain open at this time.

The Farmington Valley Health District has begun contact tracing. They will connect with those who have been determined to be in close contact with the COVID-19 positive member of the school community.

Over the weekend, the superintendent says the district will implement “deep cleaning protocols to ensure a safe return for students and staff next week.”

According to the letter, full in-person learning for Simsbury students in grades K-2 will begin as scheduled on Monday, September 14. The remainder of the district will remain in the hybrid model.