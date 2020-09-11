Student in Simsbury elementary school tests positive for COVID-19

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIMSBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — In a letter sent to parents Friday, the Simsbury Public Schools Superintendent announced that a student at Squadron Line Elementary School has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the letter from Superintendent Matt Curtis, the student was last in school on Friday, September 4. After consulting with the local health district, the school said the students in that child’s classroom would be sent home for the day and will engage in distance learning through Friday, September 18.

Squadron Line School and all other schools in the district will remain open at this time.

The Farmington Valley Health District has begun contact tracing. They will connect with those who have been determined to be in close contact with the COVID-19 positive member of the school community.

Over the weekend, the superintendent says the district will implement “deep cleaning protocols to ensure a safe return for students and staff next week.”

According to the letter, full in-person learning for Simsbury students in grades K-2 will begin as scheduled on Monday, September 14. The remainder of the district will remain in the hybrid model.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

CIAC Executive Director Glenn Lungarini discusses meeting with DPH

News /

Gov. Lamont's Chief of Staff, Acting DPH Commissioner address meeting with CIAC

News /

Farmers to Families Food Box program fights food insecurity in CT, donates fresh fruits, veggies to families in need

News /

Manchester Middle Academy closed Friday due to COVID-19 concerns

News /

CCSU Pres. says she's worried about students' health after several employees at Elmer's Place test positive for COVID

News /

Hartford Hilton hotel to be put on the auction block

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss