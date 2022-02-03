Students at Wallace Middle School in Waterbury take part in mentor program to help younger students

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – What appears to be an average day at Wallace Middle School in Waterbury turns out to be much more.

“Right now, our kids are engaged in the mentor program. Right now, they’re building Lego, S.T.E.M kits, all working on different robotic projects,” said Lisa Romano, Academic Academy Supervisor.

Children participate in this program on Wednesday afternoons. Organizers say it started as a solution to a problem.

“We needed something for our fourth and fifth graders to do in the afternoon when our sixth and eighth graders went home,” Romano said.

This is the third year of the academic academy, but the first year for this mentoring program, which kick-started the future of the seventh and eighth-graders.

Under the supervision of paraprofessionals, the students serve as mentors, paying their knowledge forward.

“We’re building Legos and after we build them, we’re going to teach them how to code them,” said Milo Moffett, a mentor.

In addition to teaching coding skills, mentors also help them with homework. When not helping to build robots, mentors learn how to save lives and eventually earn an American Red Cross certification.

“When they’re done with the program, it may lead to some opportunities where they want to open up a babysitting business or even a lifeguarding certification,” said Vincent Balsamo, Wallace Middle School Principal.

Until then, these students will continue working on bringing their robots to life, one dance battle at a time.