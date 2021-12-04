Students discuss the world’s most pressing issues at Model UN Meeting

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The World Affairs Council of Connecticut hosted the 2021 Model United Nations two-day event at Dunkin’ Donuts Park this weekend.



The Model U.N. program is a simulated meeting of the United Nations General Assembly, in which student teams meet and discuss the world’s most pressing issues and ways to solve them. This year, 650 high school students from over 25 schools are representing over 60 different countries for a debate.



They discuss Weaponization of Artificial Intelligence, Preparing for the Next Pandemic, and Universal Access to Green Energy. Students learn the views of the country they represent and use this first-hand information to help them best represent their nation.



“I think Model UN will help me in the future with cooperation and communication especially with team wok and being able to compromise ideas and also being in a large room being able to communicate with so many people,” a student at the event said.



The Council has hosted thousands of Connecticut Students at the Model U.N. for over 60 years.

To learn more about the Model U.N. and the positive impact the program is having on our state’s students, visit ctwac.org.