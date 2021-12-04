Students, faculty rally to keep the ‘community’ in community colleges

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Students, faculty, and staff gathered for a rally at Governor Lamont’s residence today in Hartford amid a new proposal.

A crowd gathered to protest the proposal to consolidate the state’s 12 community colleges into a single institution with 12 branches.

The president of the Congress of Connecticut Community Colleges, Seth Freeman, says that the consolidation would steal resources from a majority of black and brown students. Demonstrators want fully-funded, independent community colleges with individuality.

“The problem with the consolidation is that resources are being taken away from our community college campuses and they’re being diverted to managers in Hartford and New Britain and we already have a scarcity of resources at community colleges,” Freeman told WTNH.

Freeman says students at each community college deserve unique experiences.

