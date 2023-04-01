STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) – Students and fans filled the stands at Gampel Pavilion to watch the men’s basketball team take on the Miami Hurricanes in the Final Four.

News 8 spoke to fans about what the game meant to them.

“We always had faith in this team and we know we’re going to take it all the way this year. It’s our year!” said Tomas Bersano, a UConn student.

Doors opened an hour before the game started. A sea of blue and white filled the stands.

The campus band and cheerleaders were on the court getting the crowd energized. Jonathan the Husky was in the center of all the excitement.

“The atmosphere is so great,” said student Madison Sargeant. “The UConn community is brought together by basketball. It’s so exciting to celebrate with everyone.”

Students and fans had to buy a ticket to get into the watch party. The event was sold out for the game. While fans watched the game on the stadium’s Jumbotrons, some hopes this would be the second time they can witness victory.

“I remember in 2014 but it has been so long and at our standards, it has been a great program and we haven’t been to the final four in 10 years and this fanbase deserves it,” said Chase Foltz, a UConn alumnus.