(WTNH) – It’s a celebration that’s been months in the making! Students from ACES Wintergreen Interdistrict Magnet School were joined by their peers from the Shepherd Glen School in Hamden Wednesday morning.

The students had been meeting virtually for several months while they were all reading the book “All Are Welcome.” On Wednesday, it was the first time the students got a chance to meet in person.

The idea was to celebrate diversity while also allowing students from different parts of Connecticut to come together and collaborate on a project.

“It’s just wonderful to see kids communicating with each other, smiling, laughing, and being happy, and actually being able to work with each other in this way is really great. We’ve been isolated for a little while. I think everyone gets that,” said Ingrid Ellinger-Doviak, Magnet Coach at ACES.

The book “All Are Welcome” was chosen specifically for this special project because it explores the ideas of diversity, inclusion, and social justice.