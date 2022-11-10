WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Veterans were honored in a special ceremony on Thursday at Clark Lane Middle School in Waterford.

Members of all branches of the military were recognized and the songs representing each branch were played by the school band.

The veterans were also given special mementos from the students who are special to them. Fin Harlow, who is in the 8th grade, was happy to have his dad there.

“It’s really heartwarming to see how they’ve taken to it and what respect they give to the day,” said Keith Harlow, Army Veteran.

“It’s nice to have this happen at my school,” Fin said.

Because of the pandemic, they weren’t able to have this ceremony for the past two years, so it was even more special for Keith who could be there with his son.