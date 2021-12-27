Study: Conn. child care centers missing out on federal funds

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A new study has concluded that licensed child care centers in Connecticut have been missing out on millions of dollars in federal funds for food and nutrition.

UConn’s Rudd Center for Food Policy and Health surveyed more than 230 centers in 2019 about a U.S. Department of Agriculture program that reimburses for food that meets specific nutritional standards. The researchers found a lack of awareness, lack of knowledge about eligibility and burdensome reporting requirements as factors that weighed against participation.

The study estimated more than 20,000 children from low-income homes may have missed out on the program’s benefits.