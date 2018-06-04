Study finds rare advance for tough-to-beat pancreatic cancer

by: The Associated Press

This undated microscope image from USC via the NIH shows pancreatic cancer cells, nuclei in blue, growing as a sphere encased in membranes, red. In a rare triumph for tough-to-beat pancreatic cancer, patients who had surgery lived substantially longer on a four-drug combo than on a standard cancer drug, according to research released on Monday, […]

Patients with pancreatic cancer that hadn’t spread lived substantially longer on a four-drug combo than on a single standard cancer drug,

It’s a rare advance for a tough-to-beat cancer, and experts say it could be practice-changing for a small group of patients whose pancreatic cancer is diagnosed early enough to be removed by surgery.

Results were reported Monday at a medical meeting in Chicago.

The study tested folfirinox (fall-feer-UH-nox) against the standard treatment, Gemzar. Folfirinox combines four chemotherapy drugs.

Two-thirds of patients given folfirinox were alive after three years versus half of those given Gemzar.

Nearly 500 patients in France and Canada were enrolled.

