Study: Print book vs Tablet – Which is better for bedtime?

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – When it comes to reading to your children before bed, a new study found that a print book is better.

That is according to a new study from the University of Michigan. It found that parents who read to their children on a tablet have less social interactions together.

Researchers also showed that parents weren’t able to get their children to engage with the story when they read from screens.

Toddlers were more likely to reach for the tablets or to try an close the app, making it difficult for parents to focus on reading.

So for bedtime stick with classic printed books before lights out.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.



