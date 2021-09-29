Substitute teacher, former Sen. Murphy advisor launches campaign for 1st District Congressional seat

News

by: WTNH Staff

Posted:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Longtime Congressman John Larson is facing a challenger from his own party for his seat. Maud Hrezi is a progressive Democrat running against Larson in Connecticut’s 1st District.

The 26-year-old launched his campaign on Tuesday night at Dunkin’ Donuts Park in Hartford. He was recently an advisor for Senator Chris Murphy in Washington, D.C.

Hrezi works as a substitute teacher in Hartford. Among his priorities are expanding Medicare and addressing healthcare costs.

“There’s no reason any American should die because they cannot afford to see a doctor or pay for their prescription drugs. If we have trillions of dollars to bail out corporations during COVID, then we certainly have enough to provide basic healthcare for me and you,” Hrezi said.

Larson has held the 1st District Congressional seat since 1998.

