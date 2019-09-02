Suffield farm hosts Labor Day Farm Fest

SUFFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s a day of old fashioned fun on the farm.

Hilltop Farm in Suffield has hosted Farm Fest on Labor Day for 16 years. This year about 2,500 people flocked to the farm for the unofficial last day of summer.

“We’re promoting nature and agriculture and love of the land,” said Eileen Moncrief, Co-Chair of Farm Fest.

The goal is to encourage kids to appreciate all that farms have to offer.

“It’s really our mission to promote education and awareness of the world around us, of nature,” said Moncrief. “If it weren’t for the farmers, there’d be no food. If it weren’t for the farmers we would really have nothing.”

The farm grounds were full of families getting re-acquainted with nature, uncomplicated and unplugged, with tons to see, touch, and play with for all ages.

“It’s very encouraging to see families working together and having fun, being outside, doing things that are creative and that really don’t require a whole lot but imagination,” said Moncrief.

She says it’s an opportunity they’re happy to offer.