Suffield house fire hospitalizes two

News

by: Nicole Boucher

firetruck_generic_1523647153519.jpg

SUFFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A fire at a home in Suffield left two people hospitalized Sunday night.

According to Fire Chief Charles Flynn, the Suffield Fire Department was dispatched at 5:11 p.m. for reports of a structure fire at 471 Remington Street. Upon arrival, they found heavy fire at the front of the single family home.

Two residents were found inside and transported to St. Francis Hospital. Their conditions are still unknown.

Flynn said Suffield was assisted by the Windsor Locks Fire Department and able to bring the flames under control fairly quickly.

Damage from the fire left the home uninhabitable.

The Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the incident.

