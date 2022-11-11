(WTNH) – Next week, News 8 will air a special three-part series on the heartbreak of suicide. We are looking into the struggle families face, hear powerful testimonies, and uncover alarming statistics among our youth along with available resources.

On Monday, News 8 will begin an in-depth series with a roundtable discussion at the Institute of Living with a young adult who attempted suicide, a parent whose son took his own life and two clinicians.

There are some starting trends that have appeared since the beginning of the pandemic.

On Tuesday, News 8 speaks to two experts at Connecticut Children’s in Hartford.

“Every patient that comes to our emergency department that 10 years or older is asked the ASQ, or ask suicide questions screener, and it’s a validated tool to identify patients at risk for suicide,” said Steve Rogers.

On Wednesday, the series concludes with information for struggling families and the resources available to them.

Suicide: A Closer Look airs Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday nights at 5 p.m. on WTNH.