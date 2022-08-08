OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) – Normally, kids are outside for most of the day or at least part of the day at summer camp, but a lot of camps are keeping kids inside due to the oppressive heat.

At the town recreation center in Old Saybrook, kids are doing half days inside and half days outside. There are kids from an all-outdoor camp that were bussed to the recreation center in order to beat the heat and keep the kids safe.

“It’s constantly, you know, put your sunscreen on, drink your water, drink your water, drink your water. Make sure everybody stays hydrated and cool,” said Jonathan Paradis, Assistant Director of the Old Saybrook Parks & Recreation.

“It’s kind of refreshing going here, but I would still like to go to the town park,” said Madison Guptill, a camper.

The kids are still finding ways to have fun. The camp does have beach days and a water play day on Fridays.