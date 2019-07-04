Summer safety essentials to keep in mind for your kids

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 3-year-old child is recovering after falling out of a third floor window in Hartford.

The incident happened Wednesday on Webster street. Police say the child is in the hospital with broken bones.

Unfortunately, falling out of open windows is not the only danger kids face in the summer.

Drowning is the leading cause of death in children ages 4 and under. Kids often get hurt often when caretakers are distracted by something as simple as a phone call.

Hot cars are another avoidable injury. Hot cars can reach over 120 degrees.

Lastly, fireworks should be no where near children. 55,000 kids ended up at Connecticut Children’s Medical Center last year for various reasons.

