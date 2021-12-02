Sunrise Northeast workers on strike set to be permanently replaced

(WTNH) – Hundreds of striking workers with Sunrise Northeast will soon be out of a job. The company that operates the group homes in Connecticut just announced it will permanently replace those workers.

Since October, striking employees have been calling for livable wages, affordable healthcare, and a pension. Right now, they earn less than $18 an hour.

On Thursday afternoon, union members, along with supporters are staging a rally in Hartford. The union president calls the move by Sunrise Northeast to replace workers ‘outrageous.’

“It’s time for the elected officials and the state leadership to say it is not acceptable that our state tax dollars are used to trap people in poverty and that this company fires 150 people who are doing no more than fighting for the right to live,” said Rob Baril, SEIU 1199 President.

News 8 has reached out to Sunrise Northeast for a comment, but they have not responded at this time.