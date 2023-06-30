(WTNH) — The night sky might be lighting up with fireworks on July 4, but an even brighter light will cover the sky just a day before — the “Buck Moon.”

The Buck Moon, described as the biggest and brightest full moon of the year, is 2023’s first supermoon. It is also referred to as the Salmon Moon, Berry Moon, or Halfway Summer Moon.

While the average full moon is 238,900 miles from Earth, the astronomy website EarthSky notes that the Buck Supermoon will be 224,895 miles away. The size of the moon won’t look bigger than normal, however, the brightness will be apparent; supermoons are 16% brighter.

So, how can you spot the moon in Connecticut?

According to the Almanac, the moon will be below the horizon, so stargazers should plan to look towards the southeast after sunset on July 3 and watch it rise into the sky. The moon will reach peak illumination at 7:39 a.m. EST.

It will be a perfect backdrop for the Fourth of July, illuminating the sky for celebrations.

This isn’t the only moon we have to look forward to this year, either. The Buck Moon is one of 2023’s four supermoons. The next supermoon is due to make an appearance on Tuesday, Aug. 1, dubbed the Sturgeon Supermoon, followed by the Blue Moon Supermoon on Aug. 30 and the Harvest Supermoon on Sept. 28.