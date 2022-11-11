(WTNH) – News 8 is honoring veterans on this Veteran’s Day. Dozens of businesses in Connecticut are owned by veterans.

Take a look at the list below to see which Connecticut businesses are owned by veterans:

2 Mind and Spirit – Norwich

2 Mind and Spirit is an online retail store providing incense, as well as pre-mad and custom vinyl decals.

2NDGO INC – Hawleyville

2NDGO works to serve veterans and first responders that are transitioning from one purpose to the next.

3rd Party Electrical Consultants LLC – Tolland

3rd Party Electrical offers services to commercial general contractors, design teams, electrical contractors and others.

A Gentle Touch Electrolysis, LLC – Berlin

A Gentle Touch Electrolysis offers an FDA approved method of permanent hair removal.

Abrasive Finishing Ind LLC – Wallingford

Abrasive Finishing is the Northeast leader in Abrasive Equipment and abrasive media.

All Star Software Systems, LLC – Middletown

All Star Software Systems provides solutions that automate business processes.

Alpha Krav Maga Southington – Planstville

Alpha Krav Maga is a self-defense studio that teaches realistic self-defense classes to adults and kids.

American Legion Bristol Connecticut Seicheprey Post 2 – Bristol

American Legion location for Bristol Connecticut (Hartford County CT), Seicheprey Post #2.

American Veterans Construction LLC – Bolton

American Veterans Construction is a home improvement company.

AMVETS New London Connecticut Post #12

AMVETS (American Veterans) Post for New London Connecticut (New London County CT) Post 12.

Anastasia Plumbing LLC – Shelton

Anastasia Plumbing is a residential and commercial plumbing company.

Anvil Search Group, Inc. – Stamford

Anvil Search Group is an executive search firm specializing in executives in pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, telecommunications and media.

Artisans & Stone Craftsmen MARCO JETTE LLC – Durham

Artisans & Stone provides custom made granite countertops, marble, soapstone, onyx, travertine, limestone and tile.

Artistic Massage – Berlin

Artistic Massage provides therapeutic massage therapy specializing in stress relief, muscle aches and pains.

Assets Home Inspection, LLC – Newtown

Assets Home Inspection offers over 40 years of experience in the construction and home building industry.

Aurora Business Solutions – Hartford

Aurora Business Solutions is a comprehensive cybersecurity and management consulting firm.

Aurora Compliance Solutions – Simsbury

Aurora assists investment advisors and hedge funds with state /SEC registration services and regulatory compliance.

Auto Glass Shop – Fairfield, Hamden, Hartford, New London

Auto Glass Shop is a windshield repair and service company that officers mobile auto glass service.

Autumn Harvest Orchard LLC – Norfolk

Certified naturally grown sustainable apple orchard.

Avalon Insurance and Financial Services – Tolland

Specializing in all types of affordable insurance.

Avec Connections LLC – Manchester

Provides custom in-home electronic solutions at competitive prices.

Avet Contracting – Watertown

Electrical contracting company servicing everything electrical.

Ayers Drafting Service – Meriden

Miscellaneous metals and small structural jobs.

B&D Tillotson Photographics – West Haven

Design merchandise for small businesses & retail sales.

Balcom Home Inspections, LLC – East Haddam

Provides home inspection services.

Bansley Law Offices, LLC – New Haven

Law firm specializing in criminal law, personal injury, family law, probate, real estate and veterans issues.

Battlezone Exchange Limited – Orange

Army-Navy store providing BDU’s, packs, survival gear, flags, and more.

Behavior Options Hypnosis – Hamden

Hypnosis therapy helps people with everyday problems.

BKN Supply – Branford

Provide a full line of safety products and personal protection.

Black Ops Fitness – Fairfield

The most extreme military preparation boot camp in the country.

Blue Trail Realty – Stamford

Veteran-owned real estate brokerage.

BLUELINE Security Consulting Group, LLC – Windsor

Focused on assisting clients who have a desire to protect their people and property.

Brickenmore Renewables LLC -Ellington

Recycle, upcycle and repurpose agricultural waste streams into renewable heating, grilling and BBQ solid fuel.

Bush Meadow Farm, LLC – Union

Specializes in pasteurized goat milk, goat cheese, and cured and smoked meats.

Business Information Strategies, Inc. – Old Greenwich

Specializes in information management and information technology consulting.

Business Performance Technology – Rocky Hill

E-Learning courseware and learning applications development.

Cantonment, LLC – Bristol

Real estate property management company created to acquire, improve, manage, and sell properties to veterans and disabled veterans.

Captain Morgan’s Boat Training & Charters, LLC – Wethersfield

Sailing trips, fishing trips, island excursions.

Carolyn Ann Sportfishing – Salem

Connecticut’s premier charter boat service

Castles & Chemo, Inc. – Stratford

Dedicated to raising money for cancer research and support

Chad W Langevin Northwestern Mutual Financial Network – West Hartford

Provide access to a nationwide network of representatives, advisors and specialists to help clients obtain financial security.

Chris Gardner & Associates, LLC – Wilton

Focuses on the sale and service of Automated External Defibrillators for commercial clients.

Clovis Point Solutions, LLC – Stamford

Provides management consulting support to public and private sector clients of all sizes.

Colchester Communications LLC – Colchester

Installs, tests, terminates, troubleshoots data and voice systems.

Commercial Furniture Service Corp. – Hamden

Independent installer and mover of office furnishings new and used.

Connecticut Academy of Martial Arts

Teaches Seizan Ryu Jujutsu.

Connecticut Black News – New Haven

Specializes in Black and African American news and media.

Connecticut Firearms Training LLC – New Milford

Shooting range, gun shop and training.

Connecticut Procurement Technical Assistance Program – New London

Provides marketing and technical assistance to Connecticut businesses

Connecticut Safe Shooter -Taftville

NRA-certified instructors teaching various NRA sponsored classes.

Connecticute Veteran Construction LLC – North Stonington

Provides Southern CT with all phases of residential construction needs.

Connecticut Veterans Chamber of Commerce – Wallingford

Brings the veteran and civilian communities together to promote economic growth and development and reduce barriers to business and workforce entry.

Cooperbey & Associates – Trumbull

Full service creative marketing agency serving B2C and B2B needs.

Copiers Plus Worldwide – Stratford

Provides copiers, fax machines, laser printers and more.

Craig E. Anderson, CPA – Southbury

CPA firm that works with individuals and small businesses.

Creative Kitchen & Bath Plus – Litchfield

Provides custom kitchens and baths.

CreativeWorks for Children – Avon

Offers theme birthday parties and programs fro children ages 12 months to 12 years.

CryoWave LLC – Shelton

Offers several mobile performances and recovery modalities.

CT HYDROMECHANICAL LLC – Shelton

Plumbing, heating, air conditioning and remodels.

D&L Woodworking – New Britain

Specializes in carpentry services, home décor and furniture.

Dataprep, Inc. – West Hartford

Provides internet data capture services to your network, or web based data collection.

DAV Danbury Connecticut Lee Hartell Chapter #25 – Danbury

DAV meetings are held the third Saturday of each month at 11 a.m.

DCE Engineering – Danbury

Provides engineering design services

Direct Contact Solution LLC – Terryville

Provides highly skilled and experience security personnel to schools.

District 4 Connecticut Veterans Service Office – Bridgeport

Assists veterans and their dependents in preparing claims for benefits or privileges to which they may be entitled as administered by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

DJ Bott Entertainment – Lisbon

DJ Bott is a mobile DJH that plays in Southern New England area.

Do It Yourself Biz Seller – Farmington

A coaching program that saves business owners $10,000 to $100,000 or more in the sale of their business.

Dreamweaver Distribution, LLC -Southington

Wholesale distributor of only environmentally safe products.

Dreamwork Staffing, LLC – Chaplin

A professional permanent placement agency with over 30 years of staffing.

Dribblebabies – New Britain

Children’s clothing company started in April 2013.

DSD Distributor – Plainville

Distributor of hardware and electronic components for the military, commercial and aerospace industries.

EA and PA Management – Bridgeport

Manages the daily lives of busy men and women personally and professionally.

Eleven Charlie, LLC – Middletown

Specializes in security and law enforcement consulting, training and assessments.

Elvin Web Marketing – Milford

An SEO and web design company specializing in helping local small businesses significantly reach the top of local search engines.

Embrace Risk Analytics, LLC – Bristol

Transforms data into actional insight.

Emmerts Remodeling, LLC – Groton

Specializes in roof replacement and bathroom/ kitchen remodeling.

ESI Electric, LLC – New Milford

Provides electrical contracting and services.

Fire Alarm Specialty Design – North Windham

Designs, installs, services, monitors and tests new and existing fire, security, and other systems.

Fixxer, LLC – New Britain

Complete home renovations including bathrooms, kitchens, flooring, basements, painting, HVAC and repairs.

Fort Draper LLC – Newington

Father and son residential remodeling and construction business.

Frank’s Inground Sprinklers – Bridgeport

Installs and services inground sprinklers.

Freedom Lifesaver Training, LLC -Guilford

Provides CPR and first aid training.

Friends of Fisher House CT – Bristol

Working to raise money for the construction of a Fisher House in the campus of the VA Medical Center in West Haven.

FrontLaw, PLLC – Wethersfield

Boutique firm that caters to veteran issues, collections, real estate litigation, and more.

Gales Ferry Karate – Gales Ferry

Gales Ferry Karate is owned and operated by Shihan Donald Palko, 6th Degree Black Belt in Shotokan Karate Jutsu.

Get LISTED Realty – Hartford

Professional listing plans for a low flat fee that will get your home listed.

Global One Cleaning & Restoration – Stratford

Specializes in commercial janitorial cleaning, carpet cleaning and more.

GMAC Plumbing & Heating LLC – Vernon

GMAC Plumbing & Heating LLC is a full service plumbing and heating service.

Go Grad Resumes LLC – Torrington

Go Grad Resumes LLC is a Connecticut-based professional writing service that helps upcoming and recent graduates successfully enter the workforce.

Grade A Home Improvement LLC – Middlefield

Grade A Home Improvement LLC is one of Connecticut’s most reputable and successful residential design and construction firms.

Guardians of the Purple Heart – Groton

A non-profit that specializes in obtaining items or services for Connecticut Combat Wounded Veterans.

Hartford Wire Works- Windsor

The Hartford Wire Works creates and installs customized fence, screen, gate, partition, and cage products for a variety of applications.

Herbert Recovery Systems, Inc.- Stamford

Herbert Recovery Systems, Inc. (HRS) provides 24-hour emergency spill response, soil and groundwater remediation.

Highline Car Connection – Waterbury

Highline Car Connection has been in business SINCE 1988. Veteran Owned & Operated.

Hot Shoes LLC – Ridgefield

Hot Shoes is a Dance Studio offering Lessons in Hip Hop, Lyrical, Contemporary, Tap, Broadway and Ballet for all ages kids through adults.

Hyzer Disc Sports LLC – Vernon

Wide selection of Disc Golf discs, apparel, equipment and expertise.

I&T Mechanical Insulation LLC – North Haven

I&T Mechanical Insulation LLC specializes in insulate piping, commercial and residential.

INI Sips – New Britain

Sells premium organic coffee and loose leaf tea.

Insurance Works of Connecticut, Inc. – Torrington

Insurance Works of Connecticut, Inc. is a multi-line independent insurance agency service CT, RI & FL. Auto, Home, Life, and Investments.

J & B Locksmith Service – Farmington

J & B Locksmith provides prompt local locksmith service to residential & commercial clients in Connecticut towns and cities

J L Anderson LLC – Moodus

J L Anderson LLC is a HVAC Service Company. Residential & commercial service of air conditioning and heating equipment.

J M Edwards Electric, LLC – Guilford

J M Edwards Electric, LLC offers electrical contracting services for residential, commercial, and new construction.

Jack M. Levine DDS – New Haven

Solo practice of dentistry since 1976 in New Haven, Connecticut.

JJC Enterprises Inc. – Glastonbury

JJC Enterprises Inc. specializes in commercial tenant fits-outs; metal stud framing and drywall.

JOD Designs – Oxford

Provides excellent screen printing solutions and creative designing to clients according to their requirements.

Kensington Insurance, Ltd. – Kensington

Kensington Insurance, Ltd. provides a variety of insurance solutions: Home, auto, business, marine, classic auto, motorcycle, RV.

KMK Construction – Groton

KMK Construction, Inc. is a service-disabled veteran owned small business specializing in general contracting.

Koch and Son Well & Pump Service LLC – Madison

Koch and Son Well and Pump Service is a family owned and operated full-service water well and pump company.

KVB Construction – Rocky Hill

KVB Construction has a solid foundation, built with years of experience and a desire to help.

Land Warrior CrossFit – Windsor Locks

Land Warrior Crossfit (Windsor Locks) is dedicated to providing the community of Crossfit athletes with the very best facility.

LapWrap, LLC – Simsbury

An eCommerce site for The Warmer Upper. The Warmer Upper is a unique lap throw specifically designed for the seated user.

Law Prime, Ollennu Law Firm, LLC – Meriden

Law Prime, Ollennu Law Firm, LLC is a Connecticut Divorce Lawyer.

Lean Sourcing, LLC – Berlin

Lean Sourcing, LLC is a procurement consulting firm that has experience and knowledge working with the utility, and government.

Ledgestone Technologies, Inc. – Amston

Ledgestone Technologies, Inc. (LTI) is a IT staffing agency in the Greater Hartford Area CT.

LexiConn Internet Services, Inc. – Colchester

LexiConn Internet Services, Inc. is a web hosting company that specializes in e-commerce / ShopSite hosting.

Liberty Mechanical Insulation – Southington

Liberty Mechanical Insulation is a Full Service mechanical insulation contractor. Insulate pipes, ducts, and mechanical devices as required.

M&M Land Care – Norwich

M&M Land Care is a service based company that provides Landscaping, Plowing, Tree & brush work, Site Preparation, Driveways, Decks, and Patios.

M.I.C. Enterprises – Waterbury

Provides life coaching to help attain goals.

M/M Electronic Products Ltd. – North Haven

M/M Electronic Products Ltd. wholesale electronic connectors, Alligator Clips, Cords with Clips Attached For Bib Holders.

Mad Dog Laces – Andover

Mad Dog Laces, the last pair of shoelaces you will ever buy. Our laces are guaranteed for life.

Magic Touch Fishing, Inc -Sandy Hook

Magic Touch Fishing, Inc provides Long Island Sound Fishing Charters. 1-6 passengers, 1/2, 3/4, Full Day, and Night Rates.

Manchester Awning – Manchester

Manchester Awning provides high quality goods. We have a wide selection of awnings, marquees, tents, and shelters.

Mentally Raw – Norwich

Inspired by poetry, Mentally Raw is a unique emporium specializing in exclusively made handbags while honoring single women, dog moms, and writers.

Metcalfe’s Custom Framing – West Hartford

Metcalfe’s Custom Framing are Custom picture framers and have been family owned since 1962.

Mike’s Natural Stone Walls – Quacker Hill

Mike’s Natural Stone Walls has been in business since 1989 at first as a landscape contractor, then specializing in stonework.

MilitaryChefs.com – Groton

MilitaryChefs.com hosts news stories, photos, video clips and other forms of Multi Media pertaining to Army Food Service Operations.

MilSpouse Nexus – Preston

MilSpouse Nexus is a dynamic marketing platform and business list for MilSpouse-owned businesses.

Moranheras Group – West Haven

Financial services are provided to create financial independence and wealth.

My Auction Planet – Ellington

My Auction Planet is an online auction and store platform. Shop or sell securely with online payment system you know and trust.

MyBookCart.com – Deep River

MyBookCart.com is an online book buyback service where students and readers can sell back their books and textbooks for cash.

National Alliance For Veterans United LLC – New Britain

Our cause is helping to bring every veteran that is homeless back into the mainstream transition of life itself.

National Veterans Council for Legal Redress – New Haven

National Veterans Council for Legal Redress (NVCLR) carries on programs and forums to educate the public with respect to the treatment of Veterans with other than honorable discharges and to work towards society’s acceptance of such veterans.

Natural Essence Company, LLC – Stamford

Encourage the use of healthy, effective, organic and therapeutic-grade products.

Nehantic Paddleboards – Niantic

Enjoy paddleboarding with lessons and tours.

New England Grinding and Machining LLC – Bridgeport

New England Grinding and Machining LLC provides Blanchard grinding And Surface grinding Double Disc grinding.

New London Veterans Organization – New London

At New London Veterans Organization, we develop programs to educate, mentor and advocate for at-risk adults.

Northwestern Mutual Independent Financial Representative – Robert J. Ross – Norwalk

Northwestern Mutual Independent Financial Representative – Robert J. Ross: Rob works with professionals, families, and business owners to form clear goals for the short, medium, and long term.

Old Riverton Inn – Riverton

Bed & Breakfast 10 rooms with private baths.

Orite Services -Stamford

Orite Services provides moving & storage (Household goods), warehousing & distribution. Pickup and deliveries.

OxyCare, LLC. – Bristol

OxyCare is a Medical, Dental, and Hospital Equipment and Supplies Merchant Wholesaler.

PAL’s Power Washing, LLC – Southington

PAL’s Power Washing is Veteran Owned and Operated. We take Pride in all of Our Services. House Washing Decks – Trex, Composite.

Paradise Found Travel LLC – Bristol

At Paradise Found Travel LLC, our desire is to take the anxiousness and overwhelming frustration out of finding the best deal, and allow you to focus on all the fun parts.

Partridge Lane Wines, Inc – Bethel

Partridge Lane Wines, Inc is an importer and brand representative of Boutique wines from around the world.

Parts and Services LLC – Woodbury

Parts and Services, LLC is a major supplier of replacement parts for various industrial machinery.

Patriot Pressure Washing – Manchester

Patriot Pressure Washing in Manchester, CT focuses on offering the best pressure washing service and customer service around.

PhotoPros Studios of Connecticut – Glastonbury

PhotoPros Studios of Connecticut specializes in full service photography specifically for weddings.

PigRig BBQ – Wallingford

PigRig BBQ: Crazy real pit BBQ restaurant and hot rod food truck located at 950 Yale Ave. Wallingford CT. 06492

Plumb Products LLC – Woodbury

Plumb Products LLC is the supplier of some of the best combination stagger and straight feeders on the market today.

Pocket Parks Publishing, LLC – West Haven

Pocket Parks Publishing captures veterans’ stories in paperback books to pass down to their families.

Power to Choose HQ – Bristol

The main purpose of Power to Choose HQ is to provide information on the best choice of either products, processes or methods in the construction and home improvement markets

Practical & Sensible Defensive Training, LLC – Naugatuck

Practical & Sensible Defensive Training, LLC introduces new shooters to handgun skills through the NRA Basic Pistol Course.

Precision Metals and Plastics Mfg LLC – Kensington

Precision Metals and Plastics Mfg LLC specializes in turning and milling, welding, 4 axis turning, torque wrenches, and hand tools.

Private Studio Fitness – Bethel

Private Studio Fitness is a one-of-a-kind 24 hour exercise and fitness environment.

Quality Name Plate, Inc. – East Glastonbury

Quality Name Plate, Inc. manufactures nameplates, labels, product identification, decals and more.

R H Jennings, LLC – New Haven

R H Jennings, LLC. 3rd party substance abuse screening for work place intervention and recovery programs for Government and small business.

R&R Home Crafts – Marlborough

Making crafts from wood that is rescued from sawmills before they become wood chips.

R. Derwin Clothiers – Litchfield

R. Derwin Clothiers – The Men’s Store is an upscale haberdashery located on the historic Litchfield Town Green.

R.Y.S.C Direct LLC – New Britain

R.Y.S.C Direct LLC is a general contractor and Class A demolition contractor.

RBD Group LLC – Willimantic

RBD Group LLC creates functional, effective and affordable websites for small and medium sized businesses.

RDZ Products, LLC – Torrington

RDZ Products designs, manufactures and sells ammunition brass case trimmer. Also selling misc. firearms & reloading products.

Realty Executives Manchester Group – Manchester

Realty Executives Manchester Group helps with every aspect of buying or selling your home.

RF Wildlife – Old Saybrook

RF Wildlife specializes in humane trapping and removal of nuisance wild animals within commercial & residential buildings.

Rich Lechner DDS – New Britain

General dentistry, emergencies welcome, all services including filings, extractions, root canal, braces, crown and bridges dentures.

RisingStar Entertainment – Norwich

RisingStar Entertainment offers full service entertainment and promotional incentives company.

Road Tech RV, LLC – Groton

Recreational Vehicle Technician Association of America, Certified RV Service Technician and a National Recreational Vehicle Inspectors Association.

Rogue Technologies Group LLC – Gales Ferry

Veteran Motorsports Program representing our veterans, first responders and their families, no matter what type of racing they enjoy!

Safe and Secure Training of CT, LLC – Derby

Safe and Secure Training of CT provides practical, responsible gun owner training classes and personal safety workshops.

Sanzaro Landscaping LLC – Rocky Hill

Full service landscape company offering new installations, weekly maintenance, mulching, topsoil, hydroseeding, snow removal and other services

Scooter Bug’s Ice Cream Stop – Amston

Scooter Bug’s Ice Cream Stop is a family owned and run seasonal ice cream stand, featuring over 25 Hard Scooped Ice Cream Flavors.

Silver Star Construction Excavation and Material Supply – Meriden

Construction excavation and supplies companies.

SilverLining Partners LLC – Naugatuck

SilverLining Partners is a professional services company focused on optimizing investments in technology by developing and delivering a collection of customized technology programs.

Simply Said – Navywife – Groton

Simply Said – Navywife provides Social Media Solutions to Active Duty/Retired Veteran and Spouse run business.

Solidification Products International – Northford

SPI manufactures Patented Oil-Spill Prevention products and systems.

South Eastern Connecticut Landscaping – Groton

South Eastern Connecticut Landscaping is a complete lawn and landscape company owned and operated by Americans with American employees.

Subsonic Motorsports – Norwich

Subsonic Motorsports is an all-inclusive speed and performance shop in Southeastern Connecticut.

Success Marketing, LLC – Newtown

Success Marketing, LLC: In working with clients I have been able to diagnose problems, road-blocks, issues and oversights that have prevented business owners from achieving goals.

T.G. Remodeling, Inc. – New Milford

T.G. Remodeling, Inc. Kitchen, Bath, Basement, Carpentry, Flooring, Structural Modifications and General Repairs.

Tactical Mobile Detailing – Groton

Specialized in affordable car detailing.

Taylor Heating & Air Conditioning, L.L.C. – Deep River

Taylor Heating & Air Conditioning, L.L.C. provides HVAC services, repair & installation to residential and light commercial buildings.

TCS Services LLC – Trumbull

TCS Services is a full-service consulting company of Water Treatment HVAC, Cooling Tower Compliance Requirements, and Domestic Water Management.

Tectonic Technologies LLC – Salem

Tectonic Technologies specializes in the design, manufacture, upgrade and refurbishment of integrated data acquisition and motion control systems.

The Bolat Group, LLC – Wallingford

The Bolat Group is a veteran-owned and operated independent, experienced, and trusted advisor to corporations and government entities, large and small.

The Crafty Toolbox – Meriden

Your one stop shop for anything Handcrafted gifts from local artists and crafters.

The Deli Rescue – Southington

The Deli Rescue is a unique, 1959 International Ambulance. It has been converted to a food truck, while holding on to its history as an ambulance.

The Entrepreneur Circle LLC – Manchester

The Entrepreneur Circle is a marketing company that works with owners, presidents, and CEO’s of privately held businesses.

The IT Guys LLC – Franklin

When we “on-board” your business, we line up all the things that are of interest to your success, prioritize each, and put them on the calendar.

The Magnolia Agency – Essex

The Magnolia Agency provides Commercial and Personal insurance along with world class service.

The Pure Water Co., LLC – Deep River

The Pure Water Co., LLC is a full service plumbing company offering water systems/conditioning, full plumbing and hot water heating.

The Pure Water Company LLC – East Haddam

The Pure Water Company is a Family and Veteran Owned and Operated Full Service Plumbing company.

Thirty Two Wood Designs – Groton

Thirty Two Wood Designs provides custom woodworking.

Thunderbird Environmental LLC – Clinton

Thunderbird Environmental is a full-service environmental consulting firm with more than 18 years of experience performing site characterization, remediation, underground storage tank removal and more.

TNG Web Hosting – Ledyard

Specializes in providing high-quality web hosting services at affordable prices.

Total Parts Services LLC – Woodbury

Total Parts Services LLC is a manufacturing company located in beautiful Woodbury, Connecticut.

Transfer Enterprises, Inc. – Manchester

Transfer Enterprises Inc. is a certified CT SBE Veteran-owned business specializing in new, refurbished and pre-owned office furniture.

Tri-Con Construction Managers, LLC – Hamden

Tri-Con Construction Managers, LLC is a State of Connecticut DAS-certified construction management services company providing full-service pre-construction planning, construction management, and more.

True North Homestead – Harwinton

We are a family-run homestead enjoying the wild ride of teaching sustainability to our children and sharing our passions with the community.

Upper Grassy Greens – Woodbury

Grown in Woodbury, CT Supplying micro greens sprouts and wheatgrass to homes, chefs, restaurants, markets, and caterers.

USA Landscaping – Middletown

USA Landscaping is owned by a proud United States Marine Veteran and operated under the same guidelines of pride and integrity.

Vanacore Sports – East Haven

Specializes in online sporting goods.

Venus Royal Fish Lure Company – Manchester

Venus Royal Fish Lure Company. Venus Royal ½ oz. mermaid gold plate spoon lure with Mermaid model trading card.

Veteran Services of New England – Old Lyme

We provide services at locations accessible through public transportation and in cooperation with local partners that reach into the veteran’s communities.

Veteran Soldier Radio – Ledyard

Veteran Soldier Radio was founded on July 4, 2010, and it is a “TRULY” veteran-owned, FREE internet-based radio station saluting our Troops.

Veteran Textile LLC – Ansonia

ABOUT US Veteran Textile is an online-based company founded in 2017 under the leadership of Yusuf Arslan.

Vets-Cars, LLC – East Haddam

Vets-Cars’ subsidiary, VetFleet, provides Veteran owned businesses with extremely competitive fleet vehicle acquisition and management.

VFW Hartford Connecticut – VFW Post 254 Lt. Caldwell Colt Robinson Post – Hartford

Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) location for Hartford, Connecticut (Hartford County, CT) VFW Post 254 Lt. Caldwell Colt Robinson Post.

Visionary Private Wealth Management – Farmington

Visionary Private Wealth Management is a fee-only Registered Investment Advisor. Our specialties are Financial Planning & Asset Management.

waggtagg.com – Granby

A multi-vendor eCommerce site for Made in USA products only and spotlighting Veteran business owners.

War Zone Wear, LLC – Burlington

War Zone Wear, LLC offers Military Veterans from WWII through Afghanistan and Iraq and America’s First Responders.

Well-Being for Warriors, Inc – Bloomfield

Well-Being for Warriors, Inc is a non-profit organization that provides FREE holistic services to veterans and military personnel.

Willie Williams Jr. – New Haven

Willie Williams Jr. (Black Models USA Inc.) is a Modeling Agency, Book: Credit Correction Kit and more.

Wiperbooties – Bristol

Wiperbooties are a patent pending windshield wiper blade protection system. They will protect wiper blades from freezing and tearing.

Wood Dragon IT – Meriden

Wood Dragon IT is a nationally recognized comprehensive Managed Security Service Provider in North America that provides superior services at competitive prices.

Wulfden Virtual Assistants – Wallingford

We work to regain control of your inbox, hectic schedule & project management to achieve an optimized schedule, productivity is on track.

XCUVUS Incorporated – Greenwich

Multi-Industry Corporation for business and consumers.

Yellow Birch Outfitters – Cheshire

Manufacturer and retailer of durable goods and leather goods built for hard use in the outdoors.

Zone of Action Clothing – Danielson

Zone of Action offers badass patriotic apparel for patriots.