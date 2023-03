(WTNH) — Proud member of Husky Nation? Well, you’re not alone.

A new survey shows that UConn fans are the ninth-most “die-hard” college fanbase in the country. Michigan placed first.

The study showed that UConn fans planned to watch almost nine full tournament games this year. That’s a little more than 20 hours over the two and a half weeks of March Madness.

You can view the full study here.