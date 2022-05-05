ELLINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – The suspect in the Fitbit murder trial took the stand on Thursday morning.

Richard Dabate, who is accused of killing his wife, Connie, at their Ellington home in 2015, was called to the stand on Thursday as the defense’s witness.

Connie Dabate. Photo provided by the Margotta family

News 8’s Eva Zymaris has been inside the courtroom during the trial, which no cameras were allowed inside.

When on the stand, Dabate recounted how he met Connie back in 1997 through a mutual friend. He said they were just friends at first, but their relationship progressed quickly. They got engaged and then married in July of 2003.

Richard and Connie shared two children together, and Richard told the courtroom that their youngest son had a cleft lip and needed medical treatment, which added some pressure on their relationship due to trips from Connecticut to Boston and the finances incurred.

During the testimony, Richard talked about his relationship with Sarah Ganzer, who also took the stand in the trial. Richard said their relationship started in 2015 and said that there was never pressure from Ganzer to get a divorce from Connie. Ganzer became pregnant with Richard’s baby, and Ganzer has previously said that she had every intention of raising the baby on her own.

When asked about his relationship with Connie, Richard said, “we had good days and bad days,” but said during the time leading up to Connie’s death, even after he told her about the affair and pregnancy, that the couple had more good days than bad.

During the testimony, Richard recounted the morning of Connie’s death and being confronted by an alleged intruder. He said that once they were in the basement, he only heard one gunshot and, “saw Connie fall motionless to the ground.”

Dabate said, “life has irreversibly changed for the worst,” when talking about life after Connie’s death. He mentioned that his children talk about their mother often.

