Suspect involved in Naugatuck officer-involved shooting incident turns himself in

by: WTNH Staff

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — The suspect involved in an officer-involved shooting incident in Naugatuck on Monday has turned himself in.

24-year-old Roznovsky Machado was pulled over on a Route 8 on-ramp after officers say they observed him make a “hand-to-hand drug transaction.” This comes after investigators released body camera footage of the incident which shows Machado fleeing the scene, driving his car at Sergeant Nicholas Kehoss, according to officers.

The footage shows Kehoss falling to the ground as Machado drives off and shots are fired.

Kehoss was treated for his injuries and released. It is unclear at this time if any of the shots fired at Machado’s car actually struck Machado or not. The car – a rental – was later found in Waterbury.

It was confirmed that Machado was the only person in that car at the time of the incident. According to Naugatuck police, he is known to law enforcement.

Connecticut State Police is handling the investigation regarding the officer-involved shooting portion of the incident.

Kehoss has been placed on administrative assignment.

