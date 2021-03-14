Suspect taken into custody after firing shots during verbal dispute in Ansonia

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — Ansonia Police Department made an arrest after responding to a report of shots fired Sunday evening on Sixth Street.

Ansonia Police say that during the investigation, officers learned that several people were involved in a verbal dispute when one of the people began to shoot at the others.

Luckily no one was struck by the gunfire and the suspect was taken into custody without incident.

Police say the shooting appears to be an isolated incident and there is no danger to the community.

The investigation is still ongoing.

The department is asking anyone with information to please contact 203-735-1885 or tips can be left anonymously through TIP 411 at the link below.

https://www.tip411.com/tips/new?alert_group_id=21553