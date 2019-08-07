Suspect to face judge on Wednesday in West Haven burning dog case

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — West Haven Police have arrested two people in the case of a dog that was set on fire on the Fourth of July. One of the suspects is set to face a judge on Wednesday.

41-year-old Maurice Jackson and 35-year-old Latrice Moody of West Haven. Jackson is scheduled to be arraigned in Milford court Wednesday morning.

Police say the small older terrier breed, which belonged to Moody, was already dead and was set on fire post-mortum in the parking lot at Sandy Point Beach on the evening of the 4th of July.

Moody is being charged with animal cruelty, breach of peace, illegal dumping, and open burning. She has bonded out.

Jackson is being charged with breach of peace, illegal dumping, and open burning. So far, he’s not bonded out and therefore could be arraigned in Milford on Wednesday.

