STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Stamford police report that a New Milford man turned himself in following an assault and robbery in February.

The Stamford State’s Attorney issued an arrest warrant for David Lewis after police identified him as one of two suspects in the robbery. Mr. Lewis was arrested after he came to police headquarters. The second suspect has yet to be identified.

The robbery occurred on February 9, 2023, where the victim was shot in the stomach. The victim spent several days in Stamford Hospital’s intensive care unit and is currently still recovering.