Roads reopen in New Britain after suspicious incident reported

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH)– Several roads have reopened in New Britain after a suspicious incident shut them down on Friday morning.

Police say that Putnam Street, Oak Street, Talcott Street and Willow Street were closed to traffic due to a suspicious incident in the area.

However, the incident has since been cleared and the roads are back open.

Officers responded to the scene to investigate but have not released any details regarding the nature of the incident.

There were no injuries reported.

News 8 has a crew on scene. Check back for more updates.