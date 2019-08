CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) — Police in Cheshire are reminding residents to be vigilant after they received a report of a suspicious package Wednesday night.

The incident happened at the CVS on South Main Street.

It was quickly determined that the package was actually an environmental testing device and did not pose a threat.

Police, fire crews, and the State Police Emergency Service Unit were called to the scene as a precaution.

The area has been evacuated for a short time.