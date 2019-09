WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — A large police presence has been reported at a hotel in Windsor Locks.

Officials have confirmed to News 8 that a SWAT team is also on scene.

Officers are at Candlewood Suites on 149 Ella Grasso Turnpike.

A hotel employee said officers are inside the building but no one is in danger.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.