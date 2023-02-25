MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — The snow and cold didn’t stop dozens of people from attending Middletown’s Penguin Plunge on Saturday.

Temperatures were around 20 degrees when many ran into the water today. The Penguin Plunge is hosted by the Polish Falcons Club and held at their pavilion on Crystal Lake. Members of local law enforcement and the community lined up to take part in the special event.

Even some furry friends joined in on the fun The money raised will benefit Special Olympics Connecticut.

“Our athletes have faced struggles their whole lives and for us to struggle for a couple hours today is nothing. Again, we raise money for our athletes because they do more for us, than we could ever do for them,” said Joseph Carlone, a member of the Super Plungers.

Funds will support more than 10,000 athletes of all abilities who participate in sports training and competitions that Special Olympics offer year-round.