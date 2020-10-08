Tanger Outlets at Foxwoods hosting job fair for holiday help Thursday

MASHANTUCKET, Conn. (WTNH) — Tanger Outlets at Foxwoods is hosting a job fair on Thursday, as several shops are looking for help for the holidays.

Attendance for the job fair is free and open to the public. Hiring stores include Banana Republic, Clarks, Under Armour and more.

Interested applicants are asked to bring a resume. Stop by Shopper Services to meet Tanger representatives and receive the full list of participating stores, or to apply for a Customer Service position.

The job fair is happening at the Outlets from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Thursday.

People who are interested but can’t make it in person, can visit the Tanger website here for a full list of open retail positions, or to apply for a part-time Customer Service Representative position.