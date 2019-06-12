News

Target expands child care and parental leave benefits

Posted: Jun 12, 2019 08:52 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 08:52 AM EDT

(CNN Newsource) - Target is expanding its employee benefits in hopes of attracting new workers.

The retailer announced on Monday that starting this fall, employees will receive 20 days of backup child care or elder care through a partner network.

Employees will be able to bring their child to an in-network day care center for $20 a day or pay a subsidized hourly rate for in-home care.

Target will also shift from offering its employees two weeks of paid parental leave to giving employees up to four weeks paid time off annually to care for a newborn or sick family member.

New moms at target will get an additional six to eight weeks of paid maternity leave, too.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

