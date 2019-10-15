Target workers say hours being cut after wage hike

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA/CNN) – Target recently raised wages for workers, but some employees say they’re now struggling because their hours have been cut.

Target announced two years ago it was raising its minimum wage to $15 an hour. Some store workers say that wage increase is not helping because their schedules have been cut.

They say the lack of hours is making it difficult to keep their health insurance and, in some cases, pay their bills.

CNN Business interviewed 23 current and former Target employees, including department managers. Those workers say hours have been scaled back even as Target has increased starting wages.

A spokesperson for the company tells CNN existing staffers are working this year, on average, “approximately the same number of hours as they were last year” and the year prior, and slightly more than they were three years ago.

Target also says the company’s mix of full-time and part-time workers has remained consistent over the past few years. They claim the percentage of existing hourly workers eligible for health insurance has also remained steady.

However, CNN says Target declined to provide numbers for each of those points.

Target is currently at its strongest market position in over a decade.