(WTNH) – Monday marks the start of Connecticut’s Tax Amnesty Program. The State Department of Revenue Services gives people and businesses the opportunity to pay back taxes at a reduced interest.

The program provides a 75 percent reduction in interest and waives the possibility of criminal prosecution to those who have not filed, have under-reported, or have existing liabilities.

The Tax Amnesty Program goes until January 31.

There are no penalties for people who use this program.