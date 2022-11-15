NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Tuesday was not a fairytale for Taylor Swift fans who were trying to buy pre-sale tickets for her new Era’s stadium tour.

Ticketmaster was apparently not “ready for it” when thousands logged on to purchase tickets. The high demand ended up crashing the site.

Taylor Swift fans crash Ticketmaster attempting to get Eras Tour tickets

Tuesday’s presale did not exactly go according to plan creating “bad blood” when the Capital One presale, originally set for Tuesday afternoon was moved to 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Frustrated fans took to social media to voice their displeasure after error screens came up.

Ticketmaster offers fans in North America the option of registering as verified fans with the ability to enter a lottery for certain shows.

Don’t fret: Ticketmaster shares tips for scoring Taylor Swift tickets

“They’ve had a couple of weeks to prepare for this. They knew exactly how many fans they had coming to their site and at what time. So, it was really disappointing to see them not be able to handle that,” said Swiftie Emma Carley.

In a release, Ticketmaster said there was ‘historically unprecedented demand’ with millions showing up to buy tickets for the Taylor Swift Eras stadium tour.

“We both were in contact with our family. We’re both from L.A., that had a different timed entry, we were on the phone with them. Emma was on a conference call, I was in a text group, and we were all trying to coordinate,” said Swiftie Emily Guinn.

Connecticut is among the most intent on getting tickets for the tour. As of early Tuesday night, data from google trends ranked Connecticut 8th in the nation for Taylor Swift ticket searches.